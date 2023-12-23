Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 9,108 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Alphabet stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,627 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,240. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

