Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chord Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $253,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,513. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $168.75 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $117.05 and a 52 week high of $175.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.73.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

