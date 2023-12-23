Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Shares of ROL opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Rollins has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $61,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,569 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

