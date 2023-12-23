MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Lifted by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $562.28 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $451.55 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $512.47 and its 200-day moving average is $512.60.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Argus started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.14.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

