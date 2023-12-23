National Bankshares Boosts EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$98.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$90.00 to C$98.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQB. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$97.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of EQB in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$99.63.

Get EQB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQB

EQB Price Performance

EQB Increases Dividend

TSE:EQB opened at C$86.78 on Wednesday. EQB has a 1-year low of C$53.86 and a 1-year high of C$87.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$75.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$74.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EQB’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.