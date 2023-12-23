Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.98.

Several research firms have commented on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

NVTS opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Navitas Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $96,829.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Hendrix sold 49,150 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $309,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,279 shares in the company, valued at $398,024.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $96,829.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,904 in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,010 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 15.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 47.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

