nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

A number of analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

nCino Trading Up 2.2 %

nCino stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.39. nCino has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that nCino will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,192,413.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,520 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,305.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $204,639.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,615 shares of company stock worth $281,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nCino by 425.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in nCino by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $42,176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in nCino by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $1,043,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

