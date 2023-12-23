Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Evolus Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Evolus stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $569.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $50.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Evolus will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

Institutional Trading of Evolus

In related news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 1,690,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,679,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,381,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,359,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Evolus news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 1,690,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $12,679,972.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,381,326 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 51,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $518,101.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 635,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,611.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,773,311 shares of company stock valued at $13,502,623 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.