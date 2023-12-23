Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $12.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 309.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Harmonic has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

