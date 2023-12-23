Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Decreased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Netflix Stock Down 1.0 %
NFLX opened at $486.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $445.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.35. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.41 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
