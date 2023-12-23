Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $525.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised Netflix from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.76 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $213.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

