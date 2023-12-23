Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) EVP William Andrew Macan Sells 11,664 Shares

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,127.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 372,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Andrew Macan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, William Andrew Macan sold 11,663 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $29,390.76.

On Friday, October 6th, William Andrew Macan sold 1,469 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $1,704.04.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Institutional Trading of Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,938 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 439,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 1,074.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 401,126 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

