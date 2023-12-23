Nicholas C. Gangestad Buys 1,000 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nucor Trading Up 0.8 %

NUE opened at $178.06 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nucor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 247.2% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.