NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at NIKE
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
