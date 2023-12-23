NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Holdings Decreased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.25 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.50.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

