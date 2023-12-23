NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 0.2 %

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Institutional Trading of NortonLifeLock

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

