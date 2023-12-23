Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.
NVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Novartis Stock Performance
Shares of NVS stock opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Novartis
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
