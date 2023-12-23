Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $77.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.65.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Nutrien Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NTR opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Stories

