Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells $378,350.00 in Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Anna Protopapas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $378,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -36.02 and a beta of 1.39. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $80.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.15.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuvalent by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 291,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.
