NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Phillip Securities raised NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $488.30 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

