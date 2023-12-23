Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.14.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America raised Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Oddity Tech Price Performance

Shares of ODD stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. Oddity Tech has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.66.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $94.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Greycroft LP purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

About Oddity Tech

(Get Free Report)

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

Featured Articles

