OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.