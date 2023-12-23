OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,031,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,624,000 after purchasing an additional 680,339 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,968,000 after purchasing an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,255,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,041,000 after buying an additional 70,865 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after buying an additional 513,285 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 895,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,554,000 after buying an additional 189,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL opened at $46.07 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $46.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

