OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of UPS opened at $158.25 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $134.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

