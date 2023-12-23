OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,249,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.