OneAscent Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CME Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 66,703 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $2,355,160.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $214.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.69. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.51%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

