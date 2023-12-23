OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $207,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $196,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $190,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average is $117.74. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $144.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

