OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $239,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. LifePro Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $260.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

