OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $250,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Tractor Supply stock opened at $211.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.51. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.75.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

