OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF alerts:

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HMOP opened at $38.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.