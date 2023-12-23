OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 966 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.6% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $284.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.16. The company has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

