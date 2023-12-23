OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.