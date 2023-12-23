OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.
CSX Stock Performance
CSX stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
