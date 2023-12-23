OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 634 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Pentair by 500.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE PNR opened at $71.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $72.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.