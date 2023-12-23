OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,114 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,114 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NIKE from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.