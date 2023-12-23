OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 76,877 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 55,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXO opened at $25.12 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a $0.2362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

