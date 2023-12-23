OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,326 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 20.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 201.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $194.98 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.52 and a one year high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.41.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

