OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 31 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $410.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $397.23 and its 200 day moving average is $384.76. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $302.17 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.