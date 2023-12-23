OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 692 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $43.36 and a 12 month high of $54.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

