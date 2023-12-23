OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $149.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $154.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.