OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,753,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 278,470 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,317 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,332,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,202 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

