OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,841 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $802.80 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.56. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

