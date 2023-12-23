Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,485 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.1% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 172,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 79,714 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

