Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,268,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 106,774 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 31,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 758,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

