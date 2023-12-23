Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 670 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 214.6% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 41.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 45,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average is $107.35. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.48 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

