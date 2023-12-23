Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 41,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 70,048 shares.The stock last traded at 19.62 and had previously closed at 20.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PARAA. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is 17.58.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 7.13 billion for the quarter. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -11.24%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARAA. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Paramount Global by 624.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 1,019.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Stories

