Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.95. 16,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 70,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Paramount Global Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paramount Global by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,630,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,873,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,975,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,073,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,546,000.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

