Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.95. 16,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 70,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.
Paramount Global Trading Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.24.
Paramount Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.47%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.