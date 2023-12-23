Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$39.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Insider Activity at Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.02, for a total value of C$416,289.90. Also, Senior Officer Garth W.J. Stotts sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.20, for a total value of C$362,408.40. Company insiders own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

TSE POU opened at C$26.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$25.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$430.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 31.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.5291005 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.89%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Articles

