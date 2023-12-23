Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

PH opened at $458.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $462.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $416.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

