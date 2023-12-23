Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Announces Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Shares of PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.38. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,931,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,943,000 after acquiring an additional 170,453 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 10,767.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 39.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

