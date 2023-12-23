Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.74 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.740 EPS.

Paychex Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $119.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.38. Paychex has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

